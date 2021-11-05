Greek firefighters clash with police at climate ministry

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police have clashed in Athens with protesting firefighters demanding job contracts in the wake of massive wildfires. One fireman was hurt by a stun grenade and five others were detained after police fired teargas and water cannon to disperse the demonstrators Friday. The protesters, wearing their firefighting uniforms, blocked traffic outside the newly-created Climate Crisis and Civil Protection Ministry north of the capital. Government officials says global warming is to blame for massive fires this summer burned more than 1,000 square kilometers (385 square miles) of forest on the island of Evia and in southern Greece, as heatwaves scorched southeast Europe.