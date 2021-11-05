Iowa man shooting air rifle at squirrel badly injures driver

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa authorities say a man who shot an air rifle at a squirrel in his year unintentionally seriously wounded a Missouri man who was driving by. Authorities say 69-year-old Philip Olson, of Iowa City, turned himself in to police three days after the 20-year-old man was found Oct. 17 in a wrecked car with what looked like a gunshot wound to the head. The Cedar Rapids Gazette identified the victim as Gabriel Heefner, a lance corporal in the Marines. He remains hospitalized. Authorities say Olson was cited for violating city codes and faces several violations of state natural resources codes. Iowa law does not classify air guns as dangerous weapons.