Israeli dossier on rights groups contains little evidence

JERUSALEM (AP) — A confidential Israeli dossier detailing alleged links between Palestinian human rights groups and an internationally designated terrorist organization contains little concrete evidence. It has also failed to convince European countries to stop funding the groups. The 74-page document appears to have been prepared by Israel’s Shin Bet internal security service and shared with European governments in May. Israel may have additional evidence that has not been made public about the six Palestinian civil society organizations it designated as terror groups last month. The groups deny the allegations and view them as an attempt to muzzle opposition to Israel’s military occupation of territories the Palestinians want for their future state.