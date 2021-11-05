Latvia: Employers can suspend, dismiss unvaccinated workers

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Latvian parliament has given employers the go-ahead to dismiss employees who are required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus but refuse to do so. The Seimas assembly voted 52 -27 to authorize employers to suspend workers without required vaccination certificates for whom they are unable to make accommodations. Employers must first determine if there is another suitable position or if the staff member can fulfill their responsibilities while working from home. Two lawmakers abstained and 60 were absent during the Thursday night vote. Latvian television said vaccine certificate requirement has been extended from workers in the health care, education, and social care sectors to all positions that involve contact with customers.