Lawyer: Pakistan acquits Czech model sentenced in drug case

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — A Pakistani lawyer says his client, a Czech model sentenced in 2019 to eight years in prison on charges of attempting to smuggle heroin from Pakistan to the United Arab Emirates will be freed next week. He says Tereza Hluskova has been acquitted by an appeals court earlier this week in the eastern city of Lahore. The lawyer says the 24-year-old will be released early next week after completion of paperwork. She was arrested in January 2018 in possession of 8.5 kilograms, or 19 pounds, of heroin at the Lahore airport from where she was heading to Ireland via Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.