‘The program is all structured around a lifestyle change’ – Norma Waitt Sr. YMCA raises awareness with Diabetes Prevention Program

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Taking care of your health is always important, and with November being National Diabetes Awareness Month, leaders at the Norma Waitt Sr. YMCA in South Sioux City are actively finding ways to help prevent the disease.

The YMCA is a part of a national program called the Diabetes Prevention Program. The program's goal is to help prevent individuals from getting diabetes.

The program is made possible by the partnership the YMCA has made with the DHHS for the state of Nebraska.

In order to join the program you have to be at risk for the disease, and there is a one-time fee of $25.

"The program is all structured around a lifestyle change. So, increasing your physical activity and getting a better hold on the nutritional intake that you are eating, those two things alone if you get control over those your risk at getting type two diabetes is cut in half," said Jacque Perez, Senior Program Director at Norma Waitt Sr. YMCA.

The YMCA is still looking for people to fill the groups for this coming year's program, and people can sign up throughout the months of November and December.

The program is set to start in January after putting individuals into small groups with a personal trainer that will be there for guidance and support with each session.

For more information, you can call the Norma Waitt YMCA in South Sioux City, Nebraska or visit their website listed below, or call (402) 404-8439.