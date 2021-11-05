Omaha to develop action plan to combat climate change

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha plans to join hundreds of other U.S. cities by trying to come up with strategies to combat climate change. The Omaha World-Herald reported Thursday that while the Nebraska Legislature has rejected calls for a statewide plan, Omaha will lead a metropolitan area climate action plan expected to be funded with a mix of public and private money. Climate plans typically involve identifying where a community is most vulnerable to severe weather, its contribution to global warming, what needs to be done and measurable steps. A consultant is expected to be hired by mid-2022, and it may take a year or longer after that before a plan is ready.