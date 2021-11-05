Portugal’s parliament backs revised bill allowing euthanasia

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s parliament has approved a reworded bill to allow euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill and seriously injured people. A court blocked the initial version because of what it said was unclear terminology. The legislation still requires the signature of Portugal’s president to become law, and he is known to have deep reservations. If President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa signs the bill, Portugal would become one of the few countries in the world that permit the procedures. Euthanasia is when a doctor directly administers fatal drugs to a patient. Medically assisted suicide is when patients administer the lethal drug themselves, under medical supervision.