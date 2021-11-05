Rodgers sought treatments instead of COVID-19 vaccine

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he sought alternative treatments instead of the NFL-endorsed COVID-19 vaccinations because he is allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots. The 37-year-old Rodgers did not say what ingredient he was allergic to, or how he knows he is allergic. Rodgers, who has been tested daily as part of NFL protocols for the unvaccinated, found out he contracted COVID-19 on Wednesday. The reigning NFL MVP tells SiriusXM’s “Pat McAfee Show” he didn’t feel well on Thursday but was much better on Friday.