Sioux City man begins annual coat donations to local schools

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - He does it every year, right before winter's cold temperatures take over in Sioux City. And once again, he has started his Coats For Kids campaign.

Chuck Swaggerty, along with a few others, Friday delivered 30 coats to Irving Elementary School in Sioux City. This time last year, he started with a delivery of 150 coats, so donations of the new coats are down. And Swaggerty says, the price of coats have gone up.

The yearly goal is 300 to 400, so children can stay warm.

Donations of new coats can be dropped off at the Whistle Stop Consignment Shop at 506 Nebraska Street in Sioux City. Boys and girls sizes 6 to 16 are appreciated, but even coats for younger children are needed.