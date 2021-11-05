Siouxland Sleep Out brings awareness to homelessness in the area

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- On Friday night, some Siouxlanders showed up at Cone Park in Sioux City for the Siouxland Sleep Out.

The event kicked off at 3:00 p.m. on Friday. The goal is to raise money and awareness of homelessness in Siouxland.

On average there are 2,756 people who are homeless in the state of Iowa on any given night. That means there are nearly 8.8 homeless per 10-thousand people.

In Woodbury County and Dakota County, there are 288 people on average who are homeless on any given night. That is nearly three times the state's average.

Siouxlanders started to show up after 4:00 p.m. A soup line started for participants at 5:00 p.m. Live music started at 7:00 p.m. with Ultra Violet Fever.

"Well the idea came from a man in the Minneapolis area, he started the slate bounce, and he just set up his tent in his front yard. He said he was going to raise money to provide Thanksgiving dinner for people. And yet last summer, we heard the idea at a conference and we said well, you know, Sioux City can handle this. So we couldn't wait till we started it," said Cindy Wood, Co-Founder of Siouxland Sleep Out.

After a smaller event took place last year, organizers are hoping to raise $50,000 at Friday's event.