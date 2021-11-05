SportsFource Extra highlights and scores week 11

SportsFource Extra highlights and scores week 11New
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL--
OABCIG 28 Southeast Valley 34 F
EP-Jefferson 14 Winner 52 F
Boone Central/NG 20 Columbus Lakeview 23 F
H-M-S 0 West Hancock 27 F
Elgin/Pope John 22 Johnson-Brock 10 F
West Sioux 31 Underwood 14 F
Columbus Scotus 21 Battle Creek 33 F
Sgt. Bluff-Luton 14 BH/RV 50 F
Norfolk Catholic 20 Hartington CC 13 F
Ashland Greenwood 28 Pierce 35 F
Milbank 24 Vermillion 0 F
Central Lyon/GLR 7 West Lyon 24 F
Logan-Magnolia 7 Woodbury Central 26 F
Tea Area 35 Yankton 28 F
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL--
Oakland-Craig 3 Superior 1 F
Sutton 3 Wisner-Pilger 2 F
Falls City Sacred Heart 3 Wynot 0 F