Surprise NJ Senate winner says sorry amid scrutiny of posts

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A truck driver who ousted the powerful New Jersey Senate president in the election has apologized for social media posts including ones where he called Islam “a false religion,” compared vaccine mandates to the Holocaust and defended rioters at the Capitol. Republican Edward Durr called himself “a passionate guy” and apologized to anyone whose feelings he had hurt. Media outlets found the posts from Durr on Twitter and Facebook on Thursday and Friday, though by Friday, his Twitter account was no longer visible. He apologized in statements to radio station WHYY and the New Jersey Globe website. Durr did not respond to messages from The Associated Press seeking comment.