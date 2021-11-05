Thursday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
Douglas def. Spearfish, 15-25, 21-25, 25-22, 27-25, 15-10
Huron def. Brandon Valley, 26-24, 25-21, 25-19
Sioux Falls Jefferson def. Aberdeen Central, 25-16, 25-18, 25-20
Sioux Falls O’Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-20, 25-16, 21-25, 25-14
Watertown def. Yankton, 25-10, 25-21, 11-25, 25-13
SoDak Semifinal=
Class A=
Region 1=
Florence/Henry def. Milbank, 27-25, 25-16, 25-13
Redfield def. Groton Area, 25-22, 17-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-7
Region 2=
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Deubrook, 16-25, 25-8, 25-19, 25-15
Hamlin def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-19, 25-22, 25-15
Region 3=
Garretson def. Madison, 25-12, 25-17, 25-16
Sioux Falls Christian def. Baltic, 25-13, 25-14, 25-15
Region 4=
Dakota Valley def. Parker, 25-19, 25-20, 25-13
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Beresford, 25-16, 25-18, 25-23
Region 5=
Parkston def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-21, 21-25, 25-23, 25-20
Wagner def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-14, 25-16, 25-16
Region 6=
Mobridge-Pollock def. Chamberlain, 25-18, 25-15, 25-17
Winner def. Dupree, 25-16, 25-21, 25-12
Region 7=
Lakota Tech def. Todd County, 25-22, 18-25, 22-25, 25-23, 15-11
Pine Ridge def. Bennett County, 21-25, 25-15, 25-19, 25-23
Region 8=
Hill City def. Belle Fourche, 25-22, 25-18, 25-6
Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 25-18, 25-19, 25-16
Class B=
Region 1=
Aberdeen Christian def. Northwestern, 18-25, 25-19, 26-24, 29-27
Warner def. Aberdeen Roncalli, 25-16, 25-10, 25-10
Region 2=
Faulkton def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-17, 25-20, 25-21
Miller def. Potter County, 25-20, 25-13, 20-25, 26-24
Region 3=
Arlington def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-15, 25-16, 25-15
Wolsey-Wessington def. Castlewood, 25-23, 25-21, 30-28
Region 4=
Chester def. Ethan, 25-15, 16-25, 25-20, 25-14
Colman-Egan def. Bridgewater-Emery, 21-25, 23-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-12
Region 5=
Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 19-25, 28-26, 19-25, 25-22, 18-16
Gayville-Volin def. Alcester-Hudson, 25-21, 25-10, 25-16
Region 6=
Burke def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-16, 22-25, 25-17, 25-16
Platte-Geddes def. Avon, 25-11, 25-12, 25-7
Region 7=
Edgemont def. White River, 25-22, 17-25, 25-18, 19-25, 15-11
Philip def. Jones County, 25-16, 22-25, 25-20
Region 8=
Faith def. Bison, 25-19, 25-14, 25-12
Timber Lake def. Harding County, 25-14, 25-14, 25-18
Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
