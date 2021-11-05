Weekend warmth before cooling arrives next week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The gusty winds will settle down tonight and under mostly clear skies we’ll see lows in the upper 30s.

The warmth will continue this weekend with highs on Saturday getting into the upper 60s to lower 70s under mostly sunny skies and it won’t be nearly as windy as Friday.

Sunday may not be quite as warm as Saturday, but it’s still going to be well above average with highs in the mid to upper 60s under partly cloudy skies.

A little more cooling takes place again on Monday with highs near 60 with a nice amount of sunshine still.

Tuesday’s highs start to get a little closer to average for this time of year topping out in the low 50s under partly cloudy skies.

Later in the week we'll have a chance of some rain...and maybe even a few flakes of snow.

