Windy Friday with warming temperatures through the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We once again have plenty of moisture to play off of for fog formation.



However, we also have a stronger breeze this morning than yesterday and that should keep fog more spotty in nature.



We will have some cloud cover moving through today but it will not enough to keep highs from getting into the upper 50s to mid 60s, with the warmer temperatures in the west where we clear out earlier.



It will be quite windy, though, with gusts that could get to 40 miles per hour this afternoon.



The winds will calm down tonight and, with clear skies in place, lows will end up in the mid to upper 30s.



The weekend will be fantastic with highs in the mid 60s to low 70s Saturday and Sunday.



Sunshine will be overhead Saturday with some clouds drifting overhead Sunday.



Temperatures will start to cool some next week; more on that on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.