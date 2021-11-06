Above average temperatures look to be sticking around for this weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- This weekend started off on a beautiful note. This morning the skies continued to clear, and we warmed up to near 70 degrees all across the KTIV viewing area with lots of sunshine in place as well.

Winds remained consistent this afternoon, coming in from the south southeast between 5 and 15 mph.

This evening we will start to cool down to the mid 40s for our lows, which is significantly warm for this time of year.

In the early morning hours of Sunday patchy fog will become likely all across Siouxland. The best chance to see this fog will be between 4 a.m. and 9 a.m. Sunday morning. If you experience foggy conditions while driving remember to slow down and be cautious of your surroundings.

The skies look to remain rather cloudy for our Sunday as highs soar to the upper 60s. A clearing in the afternoon is possible bringing more sunshine to the area.

As we cool down tomorrow night we will stay above average for our temperatures staying in the 40s overnight.

Our work week is looking to stay in the mid to upper 50s with shower chances returning late in our 10-day forecast.

For all the latest weather information and your complete forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 at 6 and 10 this evening.