Camp, Bell connect to send S. Dakota past W. Illinois 42-21

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Carson Camp threw a pair of touchdowns to Carter Bell and South Dakota used the last 10 minutes of the second quarter to break away from Western Illinois. Down 14-7, Camp threw a 60-yard touchdown to Bell with 10:19 before intermission to make it even. After forcing the Leathernecks to punt, the Coyotes went on a 10-play, 78-yard drive that ended when Michael Mansaray ran it in from the 5-yard line with 3:25 before the break. Then, after Western Illinois’ three-and-out, Camp ran it from the 1 with 7 seconds until half to end an eight-play, 76-yard drive.