China’s export growth cools, trade surplus hits $84 billion

BEIJING (AP) — China’s export growth slowed slightly in October to 27.1 percent over a year ago, while imports were up 20.6 percent, the customs administration said Sunday. The trade surplus was $84.5 billion, higher than the $66.8 billion in September. The export and import figures are much higher than a year ago, when much of the world was in the throes of the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall economic growth appears to be moderating. China’s economy has been buffeted by COVID-19 outbreaks and related restrictions that have depressed domestic travel and consumer demand, and power shortages that have pushed down factory production.  

