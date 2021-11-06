CRANKSGIVING: Riding for a cause

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders laced up their biking shoes and took advantage of the nice weather to get out and bike for a good cause on Saturday.

"We want to make sure that the holidays are special for everyone, no matter what your situation is," said Valerie Petersen, Associate Executive Director.

It's not your average food drive. Cranksgiving is a food drive on two wheels!

Cyclists had two hours to stop at four different spots, buy at least four food items at each location, and then head back to home base at Union Hall Local 33 to donate those items to the Food Bank of Siouxland.

"The Siouxland Cyclists likes to give back to the community. And this is one way we can give back to the community with everybody's help. It's great because you can socialize, you get exercise in and you do a good community thing," said Susan Krell

The event brings awareness to those who are food insecure, especially with the holidays right around the corner.

"To be able to kind of get that visual representation of for some people it's not as easy as just getting in the car and going to the grocery store to get food. That food's not always easy to come by. So, this kind of event is really good to just get that visual representation," said Petersen.

It's a way to come together for a good time and a good cause.

"It's a great excuse for them for them to get on this beautiful day and do something for the good of the community," said Petersen.

Cyclists pedal to help fight food insecurity this holiday season.