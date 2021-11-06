Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Class 9A State=
Semifinal=
Herreid/Selby Area 16, DeSmet 14
Howard 21, Wall 17
Class 9AA State=
Semifinal=
Canistota 24, Parkston 20
Platte-Geddes 23, Timber Lake 20
Class 9B State=
Semifinal=
Dell Rapids St. Mary 32, Avon 30
Potter County 22, Faulkton 12
Class 11A State=
Semifinal=
Madison 38, Dell Rapids 28
Milbank 24, Vermillion 0
Class 11AA State=
Semifinal=
Pierre 28, Aberdeen Central 21
Tea Area 35, Yankton 28
Class 11AAA State=
Semifinal=
Brandon Valley 28, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 20
Harrisburg 17, Sioux Falls Lincoln 10
Class 11B State=
Semifinal=
Bridgewater-Emery 28, Beresford 21
Winner 52, Elk Point-Jefferson 14
