Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

New
2:10 am Nebraska sports from the Associated Press

PREP VOLLEYBALL=

NSAA State Tournament=

Class A=

Semifinal=

Omaha Westside def. Millard West, 25-16, 20-25, 25-18

Papillion-LaVista South def. Elkhorn South, 25-20, 25-21, 25-22

Class B=

Semifinal=

Norris def. Elkhorn North, 25-15, 21-25, 18-25, 25-16, 15-12

Omaha Skutt Catholic def. Waverly, 15-25, 21-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-12

Class C1=

Semifinal=

Kearney Catholic def. Columbus Lakeview, 17-25, 18-25, 25-20, 25-15, 15-5

Lincoln Lutheran def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-15, 25-17, 25-10

Class C2=

Semifinal=

Oakland-Craig def. Superior, 25-13, 25-19, 22-25, 25-23

Sutton def. Wisner-Pilger, 21-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, 15-13

Class D1=

Semifinal=

Archbishop Bergan def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 22-25, 19-25, 25-20, 15-11

Howells/Dodge def. Nebraska Christian, 23-25, 22-25, 26-24, 25-14, 15-5

Class D2=

Semifinal=

Falls City Sacred Heart def. Wynot, 25-18, 25-5, 25-15

Humphrey St. Francis def. Maywood-Hayes Center, 19-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-12

___

Some high school volleyball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

Information from: ScoreStream Inc., http://ScoreStream.com

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content