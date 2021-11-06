Muskies fall to Tri-City in OT

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hockey is an unpredictable game. You never know what you are going to get and in their game against the Tri-City Storm the Sioux City Musketeers showed just that.

Earlier in the season, when the two teams matched up Sioux City won 6-4. So when Tri-City popped up on the schedule this weekend fans were expecting another shootout.

Instead, they received a hard fought goaltending masterpiece from Alex Tracy and Arseni Sergeev.

Tracy was nearly perfect for the Muskies stopping 29 of 30 shots on goal.

But some nights nearly perfect just isn't quite enough as less than a minute into overtime Mitchell Miller was able to get one past Tracy to win it for the Storm 1-0 in overtime.