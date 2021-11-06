Mustangs sneak by Northwestern to win GPAC.

ORANGE CITY, IA (KTIV) - In what was essentially a GPAC championship game the Morningside Mustangs came into Orange City and left with a victory over the Northwestern Red Raiders.

The game was an absolute shootout with Morningside winning 55-49.

Joe Dolincheck and Tyson Kooima were going back and forth all game trying to show who was the better quarterback.

Dolincheck finished with 366 yards and 3 touchdowns through the air. While, Kooima proceeded to put up 498 yards 5 touchdowns and an interception.

On the ground Morningside was led by Anthony Sims who rushed for 173 yards and 4 touchdowns.

But the most impressive performances were the receivers Reid Jurgensmeier had 10 catches 188 yards and 3 touchdowns. While, the Red Raiders were led by Michael Story who had 7 catches 148 yards and a touchdown. As well as tight end Blake Anderson who went for 9 catches 146 yards and 2 touchdowns.

In the end Morningside came out on top 55-49 sealing yet another GPAC championship for the Mustangs