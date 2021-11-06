Oakland-Craig wins Class C-2 championship match

LINCOLN, NE (KTIV) - The Oakland-Craig Knights picked up a Nebraska state championship victory. The Knights came in with the number one seed while their opponents Sutton was the six seed.

Oakland-Craig had defeated Superior in the semifinals to make the championship.

Bailey Helzer led the way for Oakland-Craig picking up a match leading 22 kills.

And when it was all said and done the Knights won it in straight sets winning the Class C-2 state championship for the first time in school history.

"When you come to this point of the season at the state championship game, it really goes down to whoever can handle those big moments and I just felt like we were really prepared for that," said head coach Becky Rennerfeldt. "You would never know that we haven't been here since 1992. We really have been calm and collected the whole way and I'm so proud of our team for being able to handle these big moments and playing our game."

"It feels great. I know this program has been building a lot for the past four years and we finally got to where we wanted to be," said senior Bailey Helzer. "It's just great history being made. All of these girls worked so hard to get here and it's paid off now."