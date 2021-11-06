Officials: 8 dead, many injured at Astroworld Fest in Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — Officials in Texas say at least eight people are dead and several others injured in a crowd surge at the Astroworld Festival. Houston Fire Chief Samuel Peña told reporters a compression of the crowd toward the stage occurred while rapper Travis Scott was performing. The surge happened around 9 p.m. Friday night. The show was called off shortly after several people began suffering injuries. The fire chief says 17 people were transported to hospital, including 11 people who were in cardiac arrest. The music festival was being held at NRG Park in Houston with an estimated 50,000 people in attendance.