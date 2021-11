OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police say speeding and alcohol use were to blame in a fatal accident on the Kennedy Freeway near Interstate 80 in Omaha. The accident happened just before 10 p.m. Friday at the on-ramp from the freeway to I-80, killing 30-year-old Luis Chavez. Police say a northbound pickup truck was speeding when it went off he road and rolled. Chavez was alone in the truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.