Ruling by U. S. 5th District Court of Appeals puts vaccine mandate on hold

(NBC News) -- President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccine rule for companies is on hold after a ruling by the United States Fifth District Court of Appeals.

The three-judge panel granted a stay on Saturday, freezing the Administration's vaccine mandate for large companies, saying there are "grave statutory and constitutional" issues with the mandate.

Several Republican-led states filed legal challenges against the rule, which would require U. S. companies with at least 100 employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or submit to testing weekly.

The mandate was set to take effect on January 4 through the Occupational Safety And Health Administration (OSHA).