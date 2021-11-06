Saturday’s Scores
PREP VOLLEYBALL=
NSAA State Tournament=
Class C1=
Championship=
Kearney Catholic def. Lincoln Lutheran
Third Place=
Columbus Lakeview def. Grand Island Central Catholic, 25-15, 25-17, 25-11
Class C2=
Championship=
Oakland-Craig def. Sutton, 25-21, 25-20, 27-25
Third Place=
Wisner-Pilger def. Superior, 25-17, 25-15, 25-23
Class D1=
Championship=
Howells/Dodge def. Archbishop Bergan, 18-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-21
Third Place=
Nebraska Christian def. Elmwood-Murdock, 25-22, 23-25, 25-19, 25-23
Class D2=
Championship=
Falls City Sacred Heart def. Humphrey St. Francis, 23-25, 25-17, 17-25, 25-15, 15-9
Third Place=
Maywood-Hayes Center def. Wynot, 25-17, 25-19, 25-21
___
___
