Brown, Columbia, Cornell are focus of bomb threats

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Bomb threats at three Ivy League college campuses have caused evacuations and prompted police responses. The threats were received at Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities on Sunday. In Ithaca, New York, Cornell police cordoned off the center of campus after receiving a call that bombs were placed in four buildings. In New York City, Columbia University police issued a campus-wide emergency alert after receiving “bomb threats at University buildings” at about 2:30 p.m. Brown University officials in Providence, Rhode Island, sent a text alert to students that said police were investigating “multiple buildings on campus involving a bomb threat.”