Community Action Agency of Siouxland receives funds from CROP Hunger Walk

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Back in October, Siouxlanders laced up their walking shoes to help feed the hungry in Siouxland at the annual CROP Hunger Walk.

Sunday the Community Action Agency of Siouxland got to accept some of the funds that were raised for the walk to help in that fight against hunger.

Folks from the walk, and Community Action Agency members, gathered as the organization was presented with a $7,000 check.

The organization also received over a thousand pounds of donated food, as well. The money given to the Community Action Agency today will go to the George J. Williams Memorial Food Bank that helps those who are hungry in the community.

"It really touches me that so many… There were 30 groups that walked. Many of them churches in town that help us. We just couldn't do it without them," said Jean Logan, Executive Director.

Overall, over $27,000 was raised from the 355 walkers that took part in the walk.