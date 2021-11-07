Dakota-Covington Fire District hosts annual breakfast fundraiser

DAKOTA CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - They say breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and for a local volunteer fire department, which relies on contributions from the community, breakfast this morning was very important.

From eggs and sausage to breakfast potatoes and their famous cinnamon rolls, Siouxlanders could come out for breakfast made by the Dakota-Covington Fire District.

The annual homestyle breakfast fundraiser not only gives the community a great homemade breakfast but also gives them the chance for the department to connect with the community they serve every day.

"Most of the time when we are seeing people they're in a stressful situation. So, it's nice to go in a nice environment and have a good time. Eat with everyone and have some food," said Clint Rasmussen, Dakota City Fire Chief.

The funds raised directly benefit the department, which helps the community, too.

"Money goes towards the fire and rescue equipment goes you know for the community when they're in need," said Rasmussen.

Thankful for the folks that stand behind them…

"I mean the community support is always behind our fire department and it's an overwhelming response again for the community support so I wanted to say thank you to the community for coming out and supporting the local fire department," said Rasmussen.

…as they continue working to keep their community safe.

"You know time in need we're there, we're glad to be there for them. So it's nice to see the community show up and support the fire department," said Rasmussen.