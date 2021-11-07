More pleasant temperatures look to follow us into the coming work week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV)- We have remained under a bed of cloud cover for most of our Sunday here in Siouxland, but we are starting to see a nice clearing this afternoon. It has been another warm day as temperatures soared into the 60s once again as we continue to see a southern breeze pull through the region.

Tonight we will start to clear to skies, making for mostly clear conditions through the overnight hours. Lows will stay above average in the low 40s with a light southern wind around 5 mph shifting to a northern breeze shortly after midnight.

To start our work week we will keep the skies mostly clear and welcome back sunshine and pleasant temperatures for Monday. Highs are expected to be near 60 degrees with a northeastern breeze coming in between 5 and 10 mph.

Tuesday, will feel a lot like Monday with highs in the upper 50s with mostly sunny skies.

Wednesday showers return to the area and bring cooler temperatures as we are expected to dip into the low 50s, and continue to cool down for the remainder of our 10-day forecast.

For the latest weather information and our complete 10-day forecast be sure to tune in to News 4 at 5 and News 4 after the NFL game tonight.