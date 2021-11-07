New statue depicting fallen South Sioux City Navy SEAL to honor war dogs, dog handlers

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A statue, honoring the service and sacrifice of a South Sioux City-native, will soon have a place of honor in Washington, D.C.

On Thursday, November 11th, which is Veterans Day, sculptor Susan Bahary will unveil a larger than life-sized bronze statue of Petty Officer First Class John Douangdara, and his military dog, Bart, at the U.S. Navy Memorial's visitor's center, in Washington, D.C.

On August 6th, 2011, Douangdara, and Bart, were tasked to SEAL Team 6 when their helicopter was shot down over Afghanistan. Eight years ago, a statue of Douangdara, and Bart, was unveiled at a South Sioux City dog park that bears Douangdara's name.

Now, another tribute to the team will live in the nation's capitol. "Susan, this sculpture will be unveiled on Veterans Day, and then live at the U.S. Navy Memorial, in Washington, D.C.," said Matt Breen. "Whom does the statue honor?" "It honors John Douangdara, and his war dog Bart, who sadly we lost in 2011," said Susan Bahary, Sculptor. "It also honors all of those that serve in the sea services past, present and future, as well as, our working dog teams, which is a unique thing to have in Washington, D.C., as well."

"What led you to carve the statue that sits at Siouxland Freedom Park?" asked Breen. "I was very honored and excited to be asked to do that sculpture of John and Bart," said Susan Bahary, Sculptor. "The family wanted it done. They commissioned it. And, they wanted to have John nearby since he's buried in Arlington National Cemetery."

"What's your creative process like when you sculpt statues like this one?" asked Breen. "Well, you put a lot of your heart and soul into it," said Susan Bahary, Sculptor. "It takes a long time, but it's worth it when it's done. You've got to do all of the research for everything to be correct, and understand who the person is, or the animal. Then you work in clay and put all the details you can. Then there's a whole long series of steps in the 'lost wax' process of casting into bronze once you have the clay and have the mold made."

"What does it mean to have a hand in creating a permanent tribute to someone, or something?" asked Breen. "It's truly an amazing honor," said Susan Bahary, Sculptor. "And, you really hope that it will do justice to John, and Bart, and all of the subject that it covers in the sea services. It's a large subject to cover and encompass, but I think it will inspire. I hope it will. I hope it will be healing. And, I hope it will be a source of education also for those that want to know more about the deeds and sacrifices of those who served."

You can register to watch a live stream of the Veterans Day ceremony, at the U.S. Navy Memorial. It starts at Noon central time on Thursday, November 11th.