Pope decries Ethiopia’s humanitarian crisis, urges dialogue

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has decried the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Ethiopia and is pressing for dialogue to prevail over conflict. The pontiff in his traditional Sunday appearance to the public in St. Peter’s Square said he was following the news with “worry” from the Horn of Africa particularly from Ethiopia. He asked for prayers for the suffering population. Francis also renewed his appeal so that fraternal harmony and the peace path of dialogue may prevail. A war in Ethiopia’s Tigray region has killed thousands of people and displaced millions and left many struggling with severe hunger.