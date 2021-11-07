Storm surge past Musketeers in afternoon matchup

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) Sometimes, a team just has your number. The Yankees have the Twins, Iowa has Iowa States, and The Tri City Storm seems to have the Sioux City Musketeers.

The Storm defeated Sioux City 4-1 in an afternoon game to seal a 2-0 weekend sweep of the Muskies.

The goals started coming early when around 5 minutes into the first period Andrew Strathmann put one past Axel Mangbo to give the Storm a 1-0.

Then in the second the proverbial floodgates opened up as the Storm put 3 past Mangbo. The first was from Tanner Adams, then Cole O'hara snuck one past the goaltender. And, to wrap it up before the period was over Jeremy Wilmer put one in the net.

The Muskies would get a goal in the third from Charlie Schoen, but it would be too little too late as the Muskies fell 4-1.