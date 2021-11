SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Holy Spirit Retirement Home in Sioux City is holdings its annual fundraiser.

On Dec. 3, there'll be holding the "Spirit of Home for the Holidays" fundraiser.

It's at Country Celebrations Event Center at 5606 Hamilton Blvd with a social house beginning at 5:30 p.m. There'll be a silent auction, wine and live music.

Follow this link to learn more about the event.