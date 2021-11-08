AU envoy sees short `window of opportunity’ on Ethiopia war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The African Union’s envoy for the Horn of Africa is warning that there is a short “window of opportunity” and little time to reverse the crisis in northern Ethiopia which has drastically deteriorated in recent weeks amid an escalating offensive by Tigray forces against the government. Olusegun Obasanjo told the U.N. Security Council Monday that after talks with leaders from both sides, he can say that they all “agree individually that the differences between them are political and require political solution through dialogue.” Obasanjo said he hopes for a plan on troop withdrawals and humanitarian access this week.