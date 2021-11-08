Bailey Boswell gets life in prison for killing of Syndey Loofe

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bailey Boswell, convicted killer of 24-year-old Sydney Loofe, will serve life in prison and will not receive the death penalty.

The decision was announced in a Saline County Courtroom on Monday.

Boswell was found guilty in the killing of Loofe after a three-week-long jury trial held in Lexington, Nebraska last fall.

Three judges, Judge Vicky Johnson, Judge Darla S. Ideus and Judge Peter C. Bataillon have been weighing the prosecution and defense’s testimony since Boswell’s three-judge panel a few months ago.

The prosecution said Boswell, along with co-conspirator Aubrey Trail, who has already been sentenced to death, met Loofe on Tinder in November 2017.

They said Trail and Boswell then took Loofe back to their Wilber apartment and strangled her. Loofe’s body was found dismembered in Clay County in December 2017.

During Boswell’s three-judge panel, Boswell’s mother, grandmother and step-father plead for their daughter’s life.

“I don’t think she deserves to die,” Priscilla Boswell said. “Her daughter loves us and so do the rest of us.”

Boswell spoke too, apologizing to the Loofe family.

Loofe, was just 24 when she was killed. The autopsy showed she was strangled. Loofe, originally from Neligh was working as a cashier at Menards at the time of her murder.