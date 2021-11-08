Bangladesh ruling party set to win vote boycotted by rivals

SREENAGAR, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladesh is holding a series of local elections to choose representatives at the village level amid a boycott by the country’s largest opposition party. The ruling Awami League party of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is all but certain to win Thursday’s election for over 800 rural councils. In the first phase of elections for 204 councils in June, 148 candidates from the ruling party won and the rest went to independents. Analysts say it’s an opportunity for the ruling party to consolidate its position ahead of the next general elections slated for 2023, despite allegations of vote rigging and manipulation that marred previous votes in 2014 and 2018.