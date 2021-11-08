Children’s Miracle Network provides child with physical therapy needed to take first independent steps

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Paris Hough is doing things her mother Taylor Baker never thought possible at one point.

“When my daughter was first born, she was a vegetable state,” said Taylor.

Paris was born with Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy, a term for brain damage. With the help of Children’s Miracle Network through UnityPoint Health - St. Lukes’s, she is setting and achieving her goals through physical therapy.

“Children’s Miracle Network has provided a lot of equipment that has enabled her to first crawl then to stand. And then she just took steps within the last year, year and a half independently due to getting the services here. It has altered her way of living. And so she comes here to get the skills and stuff she needs to help her dance on life,” said Baker.

Samantha Sachau is Paris’s physical therapist. She says CMN provides them with the right equipment to make miracles happen. Sachau is by Paris’s side every step of the way.

“So Paris, when she first started therapy, she always came in with a reverse walker. And now she comes in walking without it, but she still has fallen, and she still loses her balance. At school, she still uses her walker. So we’d like to keep working on her improving her balance and walking. So she can eventually you know, continue to walk, you know, to the park and the playground and things like that with less assistance,” said Samantha Sachau, physical therapist.

For mom Taylor, she’s grateful for the opportunities CMN has given her daughter, and in return, given her joy.

“You know, as a mother, you always want what’s best for your child. And without any of this, I wouldn’t even have the amazing feelings that I get, you know, to watch her be able to achieve these goals that she has. I think the future is bright for Paris,” said Baker.