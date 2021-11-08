Clouds moving in as a slow cooldown does as well

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Although temperatures weren’t quite as warm as what we felt over the weekend, we were still well above average for this time of year with some of getting into the low 60s.

Clouds were moving in during the day Monday and we’ll see those clouds stick around into Tuesday morning with lows in the mid to upper 30s.

Tuesday will start off with a lot of cloud cover but we should clear into some sunshine by the afternoon with highs staying above average in the upper 50s.

A system will be moving in on Wednesday causing some light rain to develop as the day goes along with cooler highs in the low 50s.

Most of the rain should come to an end pretty early Wednesday night and then Thursday likely stays dry although it will be a bit windy with highs near 50.

Colder air will be moving in from Thursday night into Friday and that could mean some flurries could fly for the first time this season with highs on Friday only hitting the upper 30s with winds becoming very gusty out of the northwest.

I'll be taking a closer look at our changing weather this week in my forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.