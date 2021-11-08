Cooler and a bit breezy Monday with continued cooling through the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - What a nice weekend we had! Highs peaked in the 60s both Saturday and Sunday with a few of us even scraping our way into the low 70s.



Today will be a little cooler with a weak front having gone through overnight.



Some pockets of fog will be with us early on with a mix of sun and clouds overhead as the day goes on.



There will be a bit of a breeze too, out of the north at 10 to 20 miles per hour.



Highs will end up in the upper 50s to low 60s, still not bad for this time of year.



We may have a few sprinkles around as we start our Tuesday but cloud cover will be decreasing as the day goes on.



Temperatures will stay in the 50s Tuesday and Wednesday despite rain moving in as our Wednesday goes along.



This is connected to a system that will bring major changes to our area, including blustery winds Thursday and Friday along with colder temperatures and the chance for some rain and snow showers to fall Thursday night into our Friday morning.



More on what to expect later this week on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.