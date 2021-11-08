Frost staying in Lincoln for 2022 season, Huskers shake up coaching staff

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KTIV) - After four straight losses, Scott Frost's future in Lincoln has been a topic of discussion. But on Monday, Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts put an end to the speculation, announcing that Frost would return as the Huskers head coach in 2022.

Nebraska announced that Frost's contract which originally runs through 20-26 has been restructured. According to the Lincoln Journal Star, Frost's salary for next season has been reduced from five million dollars to four million. His buyout was also cut in half from 15 million to 7.5 million if he is let go after the 2022 season.

Alberts issued a statement in support of Frost, the improvements that have been made and the vision he has for the program.

"In my four months at Nebraska, I have closely observed our football team, and had several productive discussions with Coach Frost. Scott has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of Nebraska Football and has agreed to a restructured contract," said Alberts. "I am excited to continue to work together with Scott. We share a love of Nebraska and this football program and want nothing more than Nebraska Football to again compete for championships.

"We all recognize our record has not been what anyone wants it to be. I have been clear that I have been looking for incremental progress, and I have seen that in several key areas this season," said Alberts. "Our team has continued to compete at a high level and the young men in our program have remained unified and shown great resiliency, which is an important reflection of the leadership of Coach Frost and his staff."

Just hours after that announcement, Frost fired four offensive assistant coaches. Offensive coordinator Matt Lubick, Offensive Line coach Greg Austin, QB coach Mario Verduzco, and running backs coach Ryan Held have been relieved of their duties effective immediately. Frost says the Huskers need fresh ideas and voices on the staff. Nebraska has a bye this week before taking on Wisconsin on November 20th.