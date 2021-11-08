Higher-speed train hits car on 1st day back from shutdown

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Officials say a Brightline commuter train hit a car carrying a woman and her grandchild on the higher-speed line’s first day back in operation since the coronavirus pandemic began. The crash happened Monday morning in Pompano Beach. Fire rescue officials told news outlets that the 71-year-old woman suffered some broken bones and the child did not appear to be seriously injured. They were both taken to a hospital. The train was heading from West Palm Beach to Fort Lauderdale, where an event was scheduled to mark the train’s return. The train travels at speeds of up to 79 mph through some of Florida’s most densely populated cities.