Iowa State welcomes Kennesaw St. in season opener

Kennesaw State (0-0) vs. Iowa State (0-0)

James H. Hilton Coliseum, Ames, Iowa; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Iowa State hosts Kennesaw State in each team’s 2021-22 season opener. Kennesaw State went 5-19 last year, while Iowa State ended up 2-22.

DID YOU KNOW: Kennesaw State went 0-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those five games, the Owls gave up 75.2 points per game while scoring 58.6 per outing. Iowa State went 2-3 in non-conference play, averaging 68.2 points and giving up 75.8 per game in the process.

