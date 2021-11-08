Iowa woman facing multiple charges after chase Sunday

MILFORD, Iowa (KTIV) - A Milford, Iowa, woman faces four criminal charges following a police pursuit, Sunday afternoon.

Investigators say Spencer police were investigating the report of stolen property in the 600 block of 4th Avenue Southeast when the chase began.

Police say 36-year-old Tabetha Lee Wilson fled from police in an SUV. Police followed Wilson until she lost control of the S-U-V, and it ended up in a ditch on 380th Street in Clay County.

Wilson faces four criminal charges including: eluding, and driving under suspension. She also has four outstanding arrest warrants.