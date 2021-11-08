Lauren Groff, Ibram X. Kendi among Carnegie Medal finalists

NEW YORK (AP) — Lauren Groff’s novel “Matrix” is among the finalists for an Andrew Carnegie Medal for fiction. It’s the story of a 12th century royal outcast who combats the rule of men and other hierarchies, Non-fiction nominees include “Four Hundred Souls,” a “Community History of African America.” It’s co-authored by Ibram X. Kendi and Keisha N. Blain. Winners of the Carnegie Medals will be announced in January. Each receive $5,000. The prizes are presented by the American Library Association, which helped found the honors in 2012. Previous winners include James McBride’s “Deacon King Kong,” Donna Tartt’s “The Goldfinch” and Adam Higginbotham’s “Midnight in Chernobyl.”