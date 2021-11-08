Nebraska begins 2021-22 campaign against W. Illinois

Western Illinois (0-0) vs. Nebraska (0-0)

Pinnacle Bank Arena, Lincoln, Nebraska; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nebraska begins its 2021-22 campaign by hosting the Western Illinois Leathernecks. Western Illinois went 7-15 last year, while Nebraska ended up 7-20.

DID YOU KNOW: Western Illinois went 1-5 against non-conference teams last season. In those six games, the Leathernecks gave up 81.8 points per game while scoring 71.5 per matchup. Nebraska went 3-3 in non-conference play, averaging 76.8 points and giving up 70.5 per game in the process.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com