Northeast Community College celebrates first-generation students

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - An organization at Northeast Community College, in Norfolk, Nebraska, hosted an event to celebrate the school's first-generation college students.

The event was hosted by TRIO, an academic assistance program that supports first-generation students, income-eligible students, and students with disabilities.

Students were able to enjoy refreshments, meet other first-generation students, and even sign a banner where they could write inspirational messages to other first-generation students.

"Seeing them makes me feel like I'm not the only one. They have their struggles too, but they decided to break that cycle, they decided to break free, and they chose college and they did the hard work, that's why they're here. So I actually congratulate those people who are first-generation, because I know what it took to get here," said Yovani Duran, a first-generation student.

Duran is the first in his family to receive a high school diploma and attend college. But he wasn't the only student at the celebration today.

Jordan Roach, a freshman nursing student, is the first in her family to be on the path to graduate college. She says being a first-generation student studying something that she loves is a great feeling.

"It makes me feel really good. It makes me feel like I'm doing something for myself kind of thing. Like working towards like a big goal that is going to be a major part of my life," said Roach.

Roach says her favorite part about college is the lifelong friends she has made.